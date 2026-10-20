Nashik: Incomplete Smart City Projects Pose Handover Challenge For NMC | AI

Nashik: The State Government has directed the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) to take over various incomplete and controversial projects initiated by the Nashik Smart City Development Corporation (Smart City Company). Although the government had issued such directives previously, the municipal corporation had maintained a firm stance that it would not accept the transfer of these assets without a thorough inspection of the work. However, with the conclusion of the Smart Cities Mission, the Urban Development Department has now mandated the transfer of all assets developed under the scheme to the respective municipal corporations.

The Central Government's Smart Cities Mission concluded on March 31, 2025. As the Centre will provide no further funding for the mission, the responsibility for managing and maintaining the developed assets has shifted to the respective municipal corporations. The NMC will now be responsible for operating, maintaining, repairing, and formally documenting (asset capitalisation) these properties.

To facilitate this, the Board of Directors of the Smart City Company has passed a resolution to complete the asset transfer process. Furthermore, in accordance with a government corrigendum dated May 11, 2024, the powers previously held by the Chairman and other directors of the Smart City Company have been vested in the respective Municipal Commissioner.

Notably, the Smart City projects have been highly controversial from the outset. For instance, the water supply project remains incomplete, raising questions about whether the municipal corporation will agree to take over these projects without first conducting a quality assessment.