Nashik In Shock Again! Woman Alleges Assault, Threats And Forced Conversion Attempt | Representative Image

Nashik: Another disturbing incident has come to light in the city, intensifying public outrage. A young woman has alleged that she was sexually assaulted after being forcibly made to consume alcohol and cigarettes. She was also reportedly pressured to convert her religion. In connection with the case, Panchavati Police have arrested the accused, identified as Tanzeer Inamdar.



According to the complaint filed by the victim at Panchavati Police Station, the accused lured her with the promise of marriage and subjected her to repeated sexual exploitation at different locations. He allegedly forced her to drink alcohol and smoke, and assaulted her multiple times, including when she was not in a conscious state.



The complaint further states that the accused forcibly removed religious symbols worn by the victim, including a tulsi mala and sacred thread, and pressured her to follow rituals associated with another religion. He is also accused of taking objectionable photographs of her and threatening to make them viral on social media to defame her and her family. Using these threats, he allegedly coerced her into repeated physical relations at lodges.



Police are now investigating whether the accused may have targeted other women using a similar pattern. The case has sparked widespread anger among Nashik residents, especially amid a series of recent controversial incidents in the city. Further investigation is underway.