Nashik: Immediate Action Ordered On Farmers’ Issues Along Manmad–Indore Rail Route | Sourced

Nashik: In the wake of extensive damage to agricultural resources belonging to farmers in Astagaon village, Nandgaon taluka, caused by the ongoing work on the Manmad–Indore railway route, a delegation led by MP Bhaskarrao Bhagre met District Collector Ayush Prasad and held a detailed discussion on the matter.



During the meeting, the delegation specifically raised concerns regarding damage to farmers’ pipelines and other agricultural assets. Taking the issues seriously, District Collector Ayush Prasad issued clear instructions to the concerned department officials to ensure that not a single affected farmer is left out during the spot inspection and damage assessment process. He also directed the officials to take immediate and appropriate action and submit a detailed report at the earliest.



This positive response from the administration has provided relief to the affected farmers, who have expressed hope that they will receive justice.



On the occasion, NCP (SP faction) Taluka President Mahendra Borse, along with Dnyaneshwar Dukale, Manohar Kajikar, Bhaskar Ugale, Subhash Ugale, Tryambak Nagare, Amol Ugale, Dilip Gethe, and Kunal Borse were present.