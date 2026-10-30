Nashik: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Light Rain Likely Over Next Five Days

Pune Likely To See Dry Weather For Next Few Days; Rain May Return Around July 20 | Sourced

Nashik: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai, issued a yellow alert for Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts at 1 pm on Friday, warning of light rain at isolated places over the next three hours.

In its nowcast warning, the department urged citizens to remain cautious.

Seven districts in Maharashtra- Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Nagpur, Amravati, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli- are expected to experience thunderstorms, lightning and light to moderate rainfall on Friday.

Light to moderate rain accompanied by gusty winds is also possible in Nashik district and the ghat regions. Wind speeds may reach 30 to 40 km/h.

With thunderstorms and rain likely in some areas, the department has advised citizens to exercise caution.

Read Also Nashik: President Murmu To Hoist Simhastha Kumbh Mela Flag At Ramkund On Saturday

Five-Day Weather Forecast for Nashik

Oct 30 (Friday): Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Maximum temperature of 30°C to 31°C and minimum temperature of 20°C to 21°C. Light rain or thunderstorms possible in isolated places.

Oct 31 (Saturday): Partly cloudy skies. Maximum temperature around 30°C and minimum around 21°C. Slight possibility of light rain.

Nov 1 (Sunday): Partly cloudy skies. Maximum temperature of 29°C to 30°C and minimum around 21°C. Light rain or thunderstorms possible.

Nov 2 (Monday): Partly cloudy skies. Maximum temperature around 30°C and minimum around 21°C. Possibility of light rain.

Nov 3 (Tuesday): Partly cloudy skies. Maximum temperature of 29°C to 30°C and minimum around 21°C. Light rain remains possible.

No Significant Change in Temperature Expected

In Nashik city, the maximum temperature is hovering around 30°C, while the minimum is around 20°C.

No significant change in temperature is expected over the next few days.

Citizens have been advised to take necessary precautions and follow the latest weather updates issued by the Meteorological Department.