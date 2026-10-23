Nashik: IMA Seeks CBFC Review Of Sunny Deol’s ‘Surya’ Over Portrayal Of Violence Against Doctors | Sourced

Nashik: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has objected to the teaser of Sunny Deol-starrer Surya, alleging that it appears to endorse violence against medical professionals. The association has urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to review the film's content and remove objectionable scenes and dialogues. It has also demanded that a ban on the film be considered if necessary.

The IMA pointed out that several legal mechanisms, including courts and consumer commissions, are available to address grievances related to medical negligence or professional misconduct. It maintained that portraying personal violence as a response to alleged shortcomings in the medical profession was a one-sided and inappropriate approach.

According to the association, films have a considerable influence on public opinion, and filmmakers must ensure that their content does not legitimise violence. It expressed concern that sensational and provocative portrayals could undermine trust between doctors and patients and create unnecessary misunderstandings.

The IMA said attacks on medical professionals were a serious social concern, threatening the safety of doctors and the delivery of healthcare services. It feared that scenes depicting violence against doctors could potentially encourage attacks on medical professionals and hospitals.

The association stressed that promoting violence instead of encouraging people to seek legal remedies for medical grievances could have serious consequences for society. It urged the CBFC to examine the film's scenes and dialogues carefully and take appropriate corrective measures.

Referring to judicial observations on attacks against medical professionals, the IMA said films dealing with sensitive social issues must be handled responsibly to prevent misleading messages and misconceptions. It called upon the certification authorities to ensure that violence was not glorified in the name of entertainment and that the trust-based relationship between doctors and patients was protected.

Dr Mangesh Thete, a member of the IMA's Central Working Committee, reiterated the demand for the removal of objectionable content and said a ban on the film should be considered if circumstances warranted such action.