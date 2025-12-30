Nashik: Illegal Pan Masala Factory Busted; Machines, 70 Sacks Seized In FDA–Anti-Narcotics Raid | Sourced

Nashik: As part of a campaign against gutkha and banned substances, a joint team of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Nashik office and the Anti-Narcotics Squad Nashik raided a factory on December 26, located opposite Sanjeevan Silk Industry, on Dadhegaon Pimpalgaon Road. It was found that banned pan masala was being illegally manufactured there. To avoid suspicion, incense sticks were also being produced at the same location.

Food Safety Officer Amit Raskar interrogated Ram Avtar Sipudevi from Rajasthan, who was present at the site. Two pan masala manufacturing machines and 70 sacks of pan masala, catechu, and raw food materials like zarda flavour, totalling ₹7,29,640 in value, were seized. The factory premises were sealed to prevent further use.

Food Safety Officer Amit Raskar has registered a case against the concerned individual at the Upnagar Police Station under the Food Safety Act and the Indian Penal Code, and the police are conducting further investigations.

This operation was carried out under the guidance of Joint Commissioner (Food) Manish Sanap of the Food and Drug Administration, Nashik, by a team comprising Food Safety Officers Amit Raskar, Suhas Mandlik, Sanket Yelmamme, Kishore Chandgude, and Assistant Police Inspector Vishal Rajendra Patil of the Anti-Narcotics Squad.

The administration's campaign against the production and sale of banned gutkha and pan masala is ongoing, and strict action is being taken against such factories.