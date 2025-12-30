 Nashik: Illegal Pan Masala Factory Busted; Machines, 70 Sacks Seized In FDA–Anti-Narcotics Raid
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Illegal Pan Masala Factory Busted; Machines, 70 Sacks Seized In FDA–Anti-Narcotics Raid

Nashik: Illegal Pan Masala Factory Busted; Machines, 70 Sacks Seized In FDA–Anti-Narcotics Raid

Food Safety Officer Amit Raskar interrogated Ram Avtar Sipudevi from Rajasthan, who was present at the site. Two pan masala manufacturing machines and 70 sacks of pan masala, catechu, and raw food materials like zarda flavour, totalling ₹7,29,640 in value, were seized. The factory premises were sealed to prevent further use

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 08:13 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Illegal Pan Masala Factory Busted; Machines, 70 Sacks Seized In FDA–Anti-Narcotics Raid | Sourced

Nashik: As part of a campaign against gutkha and banned substances, a joint team of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Nashik office and the Anti-Narcotics Squad Nashik raided a factory on December 26, located opposite Sanjeevan Silk Industry, on Dadhegaon Pimpalgaon Road. It was found that banned pan masala was being illegally manufactured there. To avoid suspicion, incense sticks were also being produced at the same location.

Food Safety Officer Amit Raskar interrogated Ram Avtar Sipudevi from Rajasthan, who was present at the site. Two pan masala manufacturing machines and 70 sacks of pan masala, catechu, and raw food materials like zarda flavour, totalling ₹7,29,640 in value, were seized. The factory premises were sealed to prevent further use.

Food Safety Officer Amit Raskar has registered a case against the concerned individual at the Upnagar Police Station under the Food Safety Act and the Indian Penal Code, and the police are conducting further investigations.

Read Also
New Year To Bring Much-Needed Respite For Punekars As Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro, Mumbai-Pune...
article-image

This operation was carried out under the guidance of Joint Commissioner (Food) Manish Sanap of the Food and Drug Administration, Nashik, by a team comprising Food Safety Officers Amit Raskar, Suhas Mandlik, Sanket Yelmamme, Kishore Chandgude, and Assistant Police Inspector Vishal Rajendra Patil of the Anti-Narcotics Squad.

FPJ Shorts
New Year 2026 Traffic Curbs: Raigad Imposes Ban On Heavy Vehicles Across Key Highways Until January 1 Midnight
New Year 2026 Traffic Curbs: Raigad Imposes Ban On Heavy Vehicles Across Key Highways Until January 1 Midnight
BMC Elections 2026: NCP (Sharad Pawar Faction) Left Without Corporators, To Contest Just 11 Seats In Mumbai
BMC Elections 2026: NCP (Sharad Pawar Faction) Left Without Corporators, To Contest Just 11 Seats In Mumbai
Mumbai News: Gaushalas Stop Toxic Drugs To Save Critically Endangered Vultures
Mumbai News: Gaushalas Stop Toxic Drugs To Save Critically Endangered Vultures
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 30, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 30, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Tuesday Weekly Draw

The administration's campaign against the production and sale of banned gutkha and pan masala is ongoing, and strict action is being taken against such factories.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Amol Balwadkar? BJP Leader Joins Ajit Pawar’s NCP After Ticket Denial For Pune Civic Polls

Who Is Amol Balwadkar? BJP Leader Joins Ajit Pawar’s NCP After Ticket Denial For Pune Civic Polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ensure Timely, Planned Implementation of Farm Road Scheme, Says...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ensure Timely, Planned Implementation of Farm Road Scheme, Says...

Nashik: Ashish Nahar Re-Elected Unopposed As NIMA President, Industrial Growth Roadmap Unveiled

Nashik: Ashish Nahar Re-Elected Unopposed As NIMA President, Industrial Growth Roadmap Unveiled

Jalgaon: Mahayuti Seat-Sharing Finalised At Last Minute; BJP 46, Shiv Sena 23, NCP 6

Jalgaon: Mahayuti Seat-Sharing Finalised At Last Minute; BJP 46, Shiv Sena 23, NCP 6

Thailand’s Royal Monk Jaysaro Launches Dhamma Yatra In Rural Buldhana

Thailand’s Royal Monk Jaysaro Launches Dhamma Yatra In Rural Buldhana