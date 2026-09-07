Nashik: IIT Bombay Team Inspects Kumbh Road Works, Conducts Core-Cut Tests |

Nashik: In preparation for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has undertaken construction and improvement works on 28 major roads across the city. Against this backdrop, a team of experts from IIT Bombay inspected three major concrete roads in Nashik to assess the technical quality and implementation of the ongoing works.

During the inspection, the experts examined the condition of the roads and also carried out core-cut tests on the concrete pavement to determine its actual thickness and conduct preliminary quality checks. The inspection is expected to provide important technical inputs on whether the road construction is being carried out as per prescribed standards.

The inspection assumes significance as the simultaneous execution of 28 major road projects has caused considerable inconvenience to Nashik residents. Traffic congestion, potholes, muddy stretches and diversions have created difficulties for motorists and pedestrians, while concerns have also been raised over road safety and the quality of ongoing construction.

The IIT Bombay team’s inspection covered three important roads connecting Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, the two principal locations associated with the upcoming Kumbh Mela. These included:

Kharkali Signal to ITI Signal on Trimbak Road

ITI Signal to Pimpalgaon Bahula

Garware to XLO Point

The experts assessed the actual construction condition, concrete quality, pavement thickness and compliance with prescribed technical specifications. The core-cut examination is particularly important because it can help establish whether the concrete layer has been constructed to the required thickness.

The inspection comes at a time when questions are being raised over the quality and execution of several road projects being undertaken ahead of the Kumbh Mela. With lakhs of devotees expected to visit Nashik and Trimbakeshwar during the 2027 Kumbh, the road network will have to withstand heavy traffic and provide safe and smooth movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

The findings of the IIT Bombay team could therefore play an important role in determining whether the ongoing concrete road works meet the required engineering and quality standards. If deficiencies are identified, corrective measures may have to be undertaken before the roads are made fully operational for the Kumbh Mela.