Nashik: Igatpuri Tehsildar Not Staying At Headquarters, Government Residence Lies Abandoned For Years |

Nashik: A serious issue has come to light regarding the Tehsildar—the chief administrative officer of Igatpuri Taluka—not residing at the designated headquarters. The government-constructed official residence has been left to languish in a state of utter neglect for the past ten to twelve years. Consequently, locals face unnecessary hardship in trying to meet the Tehsildar for various tasks, leading to strong resentment against the revenue administration.

Government regulations mandate that Class-I officers, specifically Tehsildars posted at a taluka headquarters, must reside there. This ensures their immediate availability during emergencies, disaster management situations, or instances requiring the maintenance of law and order. However, in Igatpuri, this rule appears to exist only on paper. It is widely known that many Tehsildars commute from Nashik or other locations. As a result, citizens are often forced to wait for hours just to meet the Tehsildar during office hours.

An official residence for revenue department officers exists in Igatpuri. However, due to a lack of proper maintenance and administrative apathy, the Tehsildar's official residence has remained locked and in a dilapidated state for over a decade. Overgrown with grass and wild shrubbery, the property has fallen into complete disrepair. On one hand, a government asset worth crores of rupees is gathering dust; on the other, officers cite the unavailability of a residence at the headquarters as the reason for commuting from outside.

Public Dissatisfaction

Geographically, Igatpuri is a large taluka comprising tribal and hilly regions. Issues regarding land revenue, caste certificates, and various government-related concerns of farmers, students, and the tribal community are prevalent here. Citizens travel from remote hamlets and settlements to the Tehsil office for even minor tasks. However, they are questioning where they can seek redress when key officials are not even present at the headquarters.

Local citizens, farmers' organisations, and social activists have taken serious note of this situation and expressed strong resentment toward the district administration. There is a growing demand for action against officials who do not reside at the headquarters and for the immediate repair and renovation of government quarters which have been neglected for ten to twelve years—to make them habitable.

The residents of Igatpuri are now keenly watching to see what stance the District Collector takes and what action the government initiates in this matter.