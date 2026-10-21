Nashik: Hotel Rama Pride Opens In Sinnar To Cater To Growing Business Demand |

Nashik: Hotel Rama Pride was inaugurated at Sinnar City Centre in the heart of Sinnar town as a joint initiative by Deepak Builders and Developers and Rama Hospitality Group. The launch marks a step towards expanding hospitality infrastructure in the industrial and commercial hub, catering to the growing needs of business travellers, corporate guests and visitors.

Deepak Chande, Managing Director of Deepak Builders and Developers, and Amit Khot, Co-founder of Rama Hospitality Group, inaugurated the hotel. Kirti Khot, Sulabha Khot, members of the Khot family, Deepa Chande, Devashree Chande, Shubh Chande and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.

With the launch of Hotel Rama Pride, Nashik's Rama Heritage Hotel brand has expanded its presence to Sinnar. According to Amit Khot, Director of Rama Pride, the hotel will offer modern accommodation, restaurant facilities and banquet services for business travellers, corporate guests and families.

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Against the backdrop of increasing industrial and commercial activity in the Sinnar region, the hotel aims to meet the growing hospitality needs of business professionals, investors and visitors. The project is also expected to generate local employment and create opportunities in the hospitality and allied service sectors.

Speaking about the initiative, Chande expressed confidence that the development of Sinnar City Centre reflects Deepak Builders and Developers' commitment to creating quality infrastructure and encouraging commercial growth.

The partnership between Deepak Builders and Developers and Rama Hospitality Group is expected to create further opportunities for collaboration. Through projects such as Sinnar City Centre and Hotel Rama Pride, the two groups aim to contribute to Sinnar's emergence as a centre for business, commerce and investment while supporting the town's economic development.