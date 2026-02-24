Nashik Hosts Oasis Fertility’s Janani Yatra To Boost Community Fertility Awareness | Sourced

Nashik: Oasis Fertility, India’s trusted name in reproductive medicine, continues its nationwide fertility awareness movement, Oasis Janani Yatra, with its next stop at Nashik. This initiative aims to take fertility awareness, expert guidance, and early screening directly into communities across Tier I, II, and III regions.



The event was graced by Mayor Himgauri Aher-Adke and Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde, along with other dignitaries, who appreciated Oasis Fertility’s efforts in bringing essential reproductive health education closer to families and strengthening community-level health awareness.



As fertility challenges continue to rise due to lifestyle changes, delayed parenthood, and lack of scientific knowledge, the Oasis Janani Yatra bus provides free fertility consultations and tests for couples that include free AMH, free semen analysis and haemoglobin tests in safe, hygienic sample collection zones, ensuring that couples receive early, accurate, and compassionate guidance. Dr Durga G. Rao, Medical Director & Co-founder, and Pushkaraj Shenai, CEO, Oasis Fertility, were also present on the occasion.