Nashik Hosts Grand Mahavadan; 25 Dhol Pathaks Deliver Powerful Performances | Sourced

Nashik: The city resonated with the energetic beats of traditional drums during a grand Mahavadan event jointly organised by the Nashik Municipal Corporation and the New Year Welcome Committee. The programme was dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, adding a special historical and cultural significance to the celebration.



Around 25 dhol pathaks from different parts of the city enthusiastically participated and delivered powerful performances. The rhythmic beats of traditional dhol-tasha filled the atmosphere with excitement, while citizens present at the venue responded with equal enthusiasm, enjoying the vibrant cultural spectacle.

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Renowned film actor Pravin Tarde attended the programme as the chief guest. Nashik Mayor Himgauri Aadke-Aher, Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri and Standing Committee Chairman Machhindra Sanap also graced the occasion.



New Year Welcome Committee President Shivaji Bondarde, Chandrashekhar Joshi, Prafull Sancheti and other committee members were also present. The spirited performances by the participating dhol pathaks created a festive atmosphere, and the grand Mahavadan programme successfully conveyed a message of preserving and celebrating traditional culture while receiving an overwhelming response from citizens.