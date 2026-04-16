Nashik: Horizon Academy Students Excel At State-Level Field Archery Championship | Sourced

Nashik: Students of Horizon Academy (CBSE) delivered an impressive performance at the State-Level Field Archery Championship, held from March 28 to 29, 2026.

The competition was organised by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Services (DSYS), Maharashtra, in association with the Latur District Sports Office, and witnessed participation from talented archers across the state.

Demonstrating exceptional skill, focus, and discipline, Horizon Academy students secured multiple medals, bringing pride to their institution.

Vaishnavi Kulkarni emerged as one of the standout performers of the tournament, clinching an impressive tally of four gold medals and one silver medal. Close behind was Vaidehi Datir, who showcased remarkable consistency and secured four gold medals.

Vaishnavi Kadam also delivered a commendable performance, winning two gold and two bronze medals. Adding to the academy’s success, Swara Ugale, Om Mhaisdhune, and Sameer Khairnar each contributed one bronze medal, further strengthening the team’s overall achievement.

The outstanding performance of the students has been widely appreciated by Hon. General Secretary Nitinji Thakare, Education Officer Dr KS Shinde, Principal Shruti Deshmukh, and the entire teaching and non-teaching staff.

This achievement once again highlights Horizon Academy’s commitment to nurturing sporting talent and reinforces its growing reputation in archery at the state level.