Nashik: ‘Honour Killing’ In Igatpuri? Parents Booked For Allegedly Killing Daughter Over Love Marriage |

Nashik: A shocking case of ‘honour killing’ has come to light in Sajengaon, Igatpuri taluka, where parents murdered their 23-year-old daughter out of fear of social stigma, as she remained adamant about entering into a love marriage. A formal complaint has been lodged regarding this incident.

The deceased has been identified as Geeta Anil Govardhane. There had been ongoing domestic disputes regarding her decision to have a love marriage. Geeta was in a relationship with a young man and was firm in her resolve to marry him. Her family learned that she had been seen with the young man on July 9. Although her parents tried to counsel her and urged her to focus on her studies, Geeta remained steadfast in her decision.

Forced to Consume Herbicide While Being Pinioned; Snakebite Story Fabricated

It is alleged that around midnight on July 11, Geeta was forcibly made to consume a toxic herbicide while being pinned down; it is claimed that Anil Govardhane sat on her and poured the poison into her mouth while her limbs were held down by her mother, Anita Govardhane. Police investigations revealed that her nose and mouth were subsequently pressed shut.

The next morning (July 12), around 10 AM, it was claimed that Geeta had suffered a snakebite. Her last rites were performed at the village crematorium in the presence of a few select relatives. Initially, the case was registered at the police station as an accidental death. However, suspicions regarding the cause of death shifted the direction of the investigation. Discrepancies in inquiries and statements eventually revealed that it was a case of murder.

The complaint states that the suspected parents left the scene after Geeta’s death. A case has been registered against the couple Anil and Govardhane under Sections 103(1), 111, 238, and 3(5) of the BNS. Further investigation is being conducted by the Vadivhare police.