Nashik: Highway Police Officer Risks Life To Rescue Rider Trapped In Mud On Mumbai-Nashik Highway | AI

Nashik: Police personnel Shevare Dhangar from the Ghoti Highway Police Outpost risked his life to rescue a two-wheeler rider who had become trapped in mud near Gonde Phata on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway due to ongoing road development work and heavy rainfall.

The rider got stuck in the mud after failing to gauge the condition of the road amidst the rain. Although many citizens were present in the area and some even recorded videos on their mobile phones, no one stepped forward to help.

Shevare Dhangar responded immediately to the situation. He rolled up his trousers, removed his shoes, and stepped directly into the mud. Through strenuous effort, he successfully pulled both the rider and the vehicle out to safety.

With this act, the highway police officer not only fulfilled his duty but also demonstrated true humanity. His courageous and prompt action is being lauded in the local area and praised on social media.

Muddy and slippery conditions have developed in certain sections of the Mumbai-Nashik Highway due to ongoing road development work and continuous rain. Motorists are urged to exercise extra caution.