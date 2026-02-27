Nashik: High-Level Meet Reviews Ghat Capacity, Sadhu Gram Plan For Simhastha 2027 | Sourced

Nashik: Accelerating preparations for the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, the Kumbh Mela Authority convened a high-level brainstorming meeting on Thursday to deliberate on the scientific assessment of ghat capacity, projected pilgrim footfall, the Sadhu Gram layout, and integrated parking planning.



The meeting was chaired by the Divisional Commissioner of Nashik and Chairman of the Kumbh Mela Authority, Dr Pravin Gedam. It was attended by Kumbh Mela Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh; Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil; Nashik District Collector Ayush Prasad; Nashik Municipal Corporation Commissioner Manisha Khatri; Additional Commissioner Karishma Nair; and Additional Commissioner of Kumbh Mela Authority Saurish Sahay, along with senior officials from the police, district administration, municipal corporation, and various infrastructure departments.



Detailed discussions were held on the expected number of devotees during Simhastha 2027, peak-hour crowd pressure, and the actual physical capacity of major ghats. Emphasis was placed on scientifically evaluating entry and exit routes, holding areas, and safe movement capacity at each ghat. The need for data-driven and computer-based analysis for planning large-scale crowd management was strongly highlighted.



The proposed layout of Sadhu Gram in Nashik was also reviewed. Directions were issued to concerned departments regarding sector-wise planning, internal roads and traffic management, access control, and the provision of essential amenities.



The meeting stressed the importance of integrated planning for parking arrangements linked to ghat management, including permanent and temporary parking sites, shuttle bus services, traffic regulation, computer-based crowd analysis, and emergency evacuation mechanisms. It was directed that planning for ghats, Sadhu Gram, and traffic systems be carried out in close coordination.



Dr Pravin Gedam emphasised that accurate and coordinated planning at the preparatory stage itself is crucial for Simhastha 2027. He instructed all departments to present updated data and prepare a practical, pilgrim-centric action plan.



Commissioner Shekhar Singh stated, “For Simhastha 2027, we are focusing on data-driven and coordinated planning. Scientific assessment of ghat capacity, an integrated parking system, and a well-structured Sadhu Gram layout are key components for ensuring safe and smooth management.”