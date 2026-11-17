Nashik: Hexavalent Chromium Found In Chemical Effluent At Satpur MIDC, Activists Raise Alarm | AI Representative

Nashik: Following similar incidents in the Ambad Industrial Estate, a case of alleged chemical pollution has now come to light in the Satpur Industrial Estate. Activists have alleged that an industrial unit within the Satpur Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area is discharging untreated, yellowish chemical effluent into a crude pit dug alongside a natural drain.

According to information shared by social activists, the effluent is being discharged through a pipeline from a unit located at Plot No. SS-51 in Satpur MIDC. A test report dated Nov 14, 2024, from an accredited laboratory reportedly found 1.16 milligrams per litre of hexavalent chromium in the water. The activists also claimed that traces of hazardous heavy metals such as lead, cadmium, arsenic, mercury, antimony and selenium had been detected.

Natural drains in the Satpur area eventually flow into the Godavari River, upstream of Ramkund. Consequently, there are concerns that chemical effluent flowing through these drains could not only contaminate the river but also seep into the ground and pollute groundwater.

The reported incident in Satpur, following similar occurrences in Ambad, has raised questions about the extent of pollution across Nashik's industrial belt and the effectiveness of regulatory controls.

The concerns have assumed greater significance in view of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Activists have emphasised the need to monitor the water quality of the Godavari River and take immediate action to stop pollution at its source to protect the health of Nashik residents and pilgrims arriving from across the country.

They have demanded the immediate closure of industries discharging chemical wastewater and strict legal action against them. They have also called for water samples to be collected from all natural streams in the Satpur area and tested for chromium, hexavalent chromium and other heavy metals.

In their letter, Roshan Kedar and Pravin Shilawat have urged the administration to issue guidelines advising citizens and devotees not to enter the Godavari River until its water quality has been tested and declared safe.