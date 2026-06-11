Nashik: Hemantdas Maharaj Demands Pollution-Free Godavari River Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 | Sourced

Nashik: While development works worth crores of rupees are gaining momentum in the city in preparation for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, Hemantdas Maharaj has demanded immediate and effective measures to make the Godavari River completely pollution-free. He emphasized that maintaining the sanctity and cleanliness of the Godavari River is crucial, given that lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad will be visiting Nashik for the Kumbh Mela.

Inspections were conducted at the proposed sites for the Nirmohi Nirvani Akhada and Digambar Akhada in the Tapovan Sadhugram area. Sanjaydas Maharaj (disciple of Shri Gyandas Maharaj), Hemantdas Maharaj, and Murlidas Maharaj inspected the ghats and various religious sites in the Ramkund area. During the visit, they reviewed existing facilities and provided necessary instructions to the administration. They also inspected the Hanuman Temple premises and offered guidance regarding development works, cleanliness, and security. The Maharaj stated that alongside providing all necessary facilities to devotees, it is essential to preserve religious traditions, culture, and sacred sites.

Key Demands of the Maharaj

- Shops selling liquor and meat within the city should remain closed during the Kumbh Mela.

- The discharge of sewage water into the Godavari River must be stopped.

- Ancient temples in the Ramkund area and across the city must be protected and preserved.

- Special measures should be taken to safeguard historical and religious heritage.

‘A Symbol of Culture, Spirituality, and Tradition’

The Sadhus and Sannyasis stated that the Simhastha Kumbh Mela is not merely a religious event but a symbol of Indian culture, spirituality, and tradition. Consequently, they appealed to the administration, various religious organisations, and citizens to cooperate in organising a clean, safe, and grand Kumbh Mela. Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh and the administration have taken the Maharaj's suggestions and demands seriously and have assured that they will be fulfilled.