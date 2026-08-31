Nashik: Hearing On Ashok Kharat’s Bail Plea On September 16 | File Photo

Nashik: The hearing on the bail application of Ashok Kharat, who has been in the news in connection with serious allegations against him, will now be held on September 16, 2026. The Nashik District and Sessions Court fixed the next date of hearing after proceedings held on Monday.

Kharat is facing several serious allegations, and several cases have reportedly been registered against him. The matter created a major stir after complaints and other material related to the case came to light, following which investigating agencies initiated action and arrested him. Judicial proceedings in the matter are currently underway.

Kharat has moved the court seeking bail, while the prosecution is opposing his plea. The case has also drawn attention as senior lawyer and Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam is expected to represent the prosecution.

During Monday’s hearing, the court did not deliver a final order on the bail application and adjourned the matter until September 16. The arguments of both the defence and prosecution are expected to be heard further on the next date.

With the case involving serious allegations attracting considerable public attention, all eyes will now be on the court’s proceedings on September 16. Whether Kharat will be granted bail or the prosecution’s opposition will prevail is expected to become clearer after the next hearing.