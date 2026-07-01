Nashik: Healthcare Coordination Key For Simhastha Kumbh 2027, Says Dr Praveen Gedam | Sourced

Nashik: Active coordination among the government, medical colleges, private hospitals, healthcare associations, and voluntary organisations will be essential to ensure uninterrupted, quality healthcare services for millions of pilgrims during Simhastha Kumbh 2027, said Dr Praveen Gedam, Chairman of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Development Authority and Divisional Commissioner.



He was speaking at a review meeting on healthcare preparedness for Simhastha Kumbh 2027 held at the Collectorate. The meeting was attended by Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Collector Ayush Prasad, District Civil Surgeon Dr Satish Shimpi, Deputy Director of Health Services Dr Kapil Aher, along with medical experts, hospital representatives, and government officials.



Dr Gedam stressed that details of the healthcare infrastructure being developed for the Kumbh should be shared with all medical organisations to obtain their feedback and strengthen the overall healthcare system. He also directed authorities to map hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat and Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana schemes so that pilgrims can easily access treatment. In addition, updated digital information on bed availability across hospitals should be maintained.



Considering the expected influx of pilgrims from across the country, he emphasised the need for enhanced disease surveillance and preventive measures against communicable diseases. He also called for specialised training of healthcare personnel to handle medical emergencies and urged healthcare institutions and voluntary organisations to participate proactively in the healthcare mission.



Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh instructed officials to ensure that local residents in both rural and urban areas continue to receive timely medical services during the peak bathing days.



Collector Ayush Prasad informed that the government has proposed three participation models for hospitals during the Kumbh. Under the first model, the government will provide public healthcare infrastructure, while hospitals will contribute manpower, medicines, and medical services. In the second model, private hospitals will treat pilgrims at their own facilities. The third model allows doctors to provide additional healthcare services for the Kumbh alongside their regular practice. He also appealed to hospitals to reserve adequate beds for emergency patients during the festival period. Representatives from various medical institutions also shared their suggestions during the meeting.