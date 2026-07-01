Nashik: HDFC Mutual Fund’s ‘Naari Nivesh Yatra’ Promotes Financial Awareness Among Women | Sourced

Nashik: HDFC Mutual Fund's Naari Nivesh Yatra concluded its Nashik leg after the initiative was flagged off from Mumbai on 9th June. As a first-of-its-kind nationwide investor education and awareness initiative, the Yatra engaged citizens across the city to encourage informed investing, long-term financial planning, and greater financial participation.

Recognising the increasingly important role women play in household financial decision-making and wealth creation, the Naari Nivesh Yatra aims to bring investor education directly to communities across the country through an extensive six-month outreach programme.

As part of the initiative, two canters are travelling across India in two different directions, covering multiple cities and towns. At each destination, HDFC Mutual Fund is conducting community engagement activities across multiple locations, featuring Nukkad Natak (street plays) and interactive investor awareness sessions that simplify key financial concepts and encourage conversations around investing.

As part of its Nashik leg, the Naari Nivesh Yatra engaged with local communities across key locations, including Saraf Bazaar Market, Main Road Bazaar Market, Shalimar Market, Sharad Pawar Market Yard, New Flower Market, and Bartan Bazaar. Through nukkad nataks, investor awareness sessions, and community interactions, the initiative brought conversations around financial planning, disciplined investing, and long-term wealth creation directly to women across the city.