Nashik: Health Of Ashram School Students Set To Improve; Tribal Development Department Takes Initiative To Eradicate Anaemia | Representational Image

Nashik: The Tribal Development Department has taken a significant decision regarding the health of students in government-run and aided ashram schools, as well as Eklavya Model Residential Schools across the state.

Spearheaded by Tribal Development Commissioner Leena Bansod, the department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the 'Citizens Association for Child Rights' (CACR) to address the issue of anaemia among students. Under this initiative, a special 'Anaemia Eradication Program' will be implemented in these schools.

Anaemia has emerged as a major obstacle to the academic progress of students in tribal areas. It has been observed that the condition adversely affects students' health, nutrition, school attendance, and cognitive development.

Against this backdrop, the Tribal Development Department has launched the anaemia eradication programme to foster the holistic development of students. Notably, the CACR organisation will bear the entire cost of this initiative, ensuring no additional financial burden falls on the government.

To ensure the successful implementation of the programme, specific responsibilities have been assigned to project officers, headmasters, resident nurses, superintendents, and computer teachers.

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These duties include student counselling, organising health camps, conducting regular health check-ups, and accurately recording data on the digital health card portal. Instructions have also been issued to provide supplementary nutrition for students diagnosed with severe anaemia, utilising funds from the School Management Committee.

The target is to complete the initial screening by the end of August 2026 with the assistance of CACR, followed by regular follow-up check-ups every three months. Meanwhile, Tribal Development Commissioner Leena Bansod, Additional Commissioner (Headquarters) Digambar Chavan, Dinkar Pavra, Deputy Commissioners Santosh Thube and Shashikala Ahirrao, and CACR CEO Nitin Wadhwani, among others, were present at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).