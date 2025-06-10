Nashik: Health Department Ensures 108 & 102 Ambulances On Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj Palkhi Route | FPJ File Photo

Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj's Palkhi left on foot from Trimbakeshwar in Nashik district to Pandharpur on June 10. For the service of the warkaris in the palkhi, under the guidance of District Collector Jalaj Sharma, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal, Deputy Director of Health Services Nashik Board Dr Kapil Aher, District Health Officer Dr Sudhakar More, Additional District Health Officer Dr Rajendra Bagul, Women and Child Welfare Officer Dr Harshal Nehete, Assistant District Health Officer Dr Deepak Lone, Dr Yuvraj Deore, the Health Department has completed preparations to provide all services on the palkhi route.

To avoid any inconvenience to the Warkaris, health treatment centres have been set up at various places on the Palkhi Marg. 108 and 102 ambulances have been made available on the Palkhi Marg. To ensure the purity of drinking water, water purification has been done at the drinking water sources along the route. Also, health ambassadors have been appointed to check the water frequently. Smoke has been sprayed on the Palkhi Marg to prevent insect-borne diseases. Also, cleanliness has been done, and the name and contact number of the necessary officer regarding the availability of medical services have been displayed at all places through boards. Necessary medicine stocks have been made available in the primary health centres and primary health sub-centres on this route. Health facilities have been provided at all these places. ECG testing facilities have been made available.

Health education will be provided at various places on the Palkhi Marg. Health workers have been appointed as health ambassadors in special uniforms. Health workers from other primary health centres in the district have been appointed for this. District Health Officer Dr Sudhakar More has informed that after reviewing all these plans, there will be no inconvenience, and strict instructions have been given to everyone to speak politely to the Warkaris.