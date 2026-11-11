Nashik: Health Commissioner Inspects District Hospital, Stresses Neonatal And Emergency Care |

Nashik: Maharashtra Public Health Commissioner and National Health Mission (NHM) Mission Director Sanjay Katkar visited Nashik District Hospital on Wednesday and reviewed healthcare services across various departments. He directed the hospital administration to ensure that patients, particularly those in need, receive quality, prompt and comprehensive medical care.

Under the guidance of Chief Executive Officer Onkar Pawar and Deputy Director Dr Kapil Aher, and through the efforts of District Civil Surgeon Dr Satish Shimpi and District Health Officer Dr Rajendra Bagul, various health initiatives and patient care services are being implemented in Nashik district.

Katkar expressed satisfaction with the hospital's modern departments, available services, medical equipment and the dedication of its staff and officers.

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Focus on newborn care and paediatric services

During the visit, Katkar inspected the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU). He enquired about the condition of newborns undergoing treatment and reviewed the available medical facilities.

He directed officials to strengthen the systems within the unit to reduce infant mortality and ensure that newborns receive appropriate medical care.

Detailed discussions were also held regarding the District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC), the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and emergency medical services.

Directives to strengthen emergency services

Considering the current season and potential medical emergencies, Katkar stressed the need for timely and effective treatment in critical cases, including snakebites.

He directed medical officers to keep emergency facilities ready, ensure the availability of anti-snake venom and strengthen treatment infrastructure.

He also emphasised the need to ensure that the benefits of various government health schemes reach patients in need at the grassroots level in a transparent manner.

Emphasis on patient-centric healthcare

Katkar stressed the need to adopt a patient-centric approach while delivering healthcare services. He urged hospital staff to treat every patient with sensitivity and continuously improve the quality and efficiency of medical services.

Resident Medical Officer Dr Sandeep Suryavanshi, Additional District Civil Surgeon Dr Nilesh Patil, Referral Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Arun Pawar, paediatrician Dr Vitthal Kale, District Hospital's Dr Anant Gaikwad, gynaecologist Dr Rohan Borse, matron Anita Bhalerao, sanitation inspector Ashok Arne, supervisors Matin Shaikh and Ramkrishna Avari, Forensic Department's Dr Rohan Thorat, AYUSH Department's Dr Nilesh Patil and paediatrician Dr Avinash Gore were present during the visit.