Nashik: HC Pulls Up NMC Over Godavari Pollution, Seeks Water Quality Report By July 26 | Sourced

Nashik: The High Court has expressed dissatisfaction with the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) regarding the measures taken to curb pollution in the Godavari River. The Court reprimanded the municipal administration for failing to implement its repeated directives. The Court has ordered the Municipal Corporation to collect water samples from the Godavari River in the presence of the petitioners and submit a report by July 26. The next hearing on the matter is scheduled for July 27.

A hearing took place on Wednesday (July 22) before the bench of Justice AS Gadkari and Justice Kamal Khata regarding a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by environmentalist Rajesh Pandit in 2012. While hearing the petition concerning river rejuvenation, the High Court expressed strong displeasure with the Municipal Corporation's performance. The Court asked the administration, "State whether pollution is currently occurring or not."

In accordance with orders from the High Court and NEERI, it was mandatory to treat all sewage generated in the city before discharging it into the Godavari. The deadline for this was March 2015. This requirement was reiterated in the final order of 2018. However, the petitioners pointed out that despite the passage of many years, pollution in the Godavari has not ceased.

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The Court has directed the submission of an official analysis report by July 26, based on contaminated samples collected from various locations within the riverbed. The next hearing will be held on July 27 based on this report, at which time the Court will decide whether or not to initiate contempt proceedings against the Municipal Corporation. Causes of River Pollution

Untreated sewage is discharged into the Godavari riverbed. Industrial waste, chemicals, and chemical effluents are also released into the river. Activities such as washing clothes, performing religious rituals, and the accumulation of waste, including plastics, have polluted the river water. Consequently, the Municipal Corporation has been directed to implement the guidelines issued for river cleaning.

Court's Firm Stance

The High Court's firm stance suggests that the campaign to make the Godavari river pollution-free will intensify. Pressure on the Municipal Corporation has mounted, as cleaning the river is crucial in the run-up to the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Petitioners have also expressed the expectation that the court's directives will be complied with.