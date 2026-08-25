Nashik: Harshvardhan Sapkal Attacks Girish Mahajan Over Alleged Irregularities In Kumbh Funds | AI Representative

Nashik: Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Harshvardhan Sapkal has launched a sharp attack on Maharashtra minister and Nashik Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan, alleging large-scale irregularities and misuse of funds in works being undertaken for the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Nashik.

Speaking to reporters in Nashik, Sapkal alleged that Mahajan had been given the Guardian Minister’s post as a “reward” despite alleged irregularities involving a relative of the minister. These are political allegations made by Sapkal and have not been independently established.

Sapkal said the alleged irregularities in Kumbh-related works had raised serious questions about the government’s functioning. He claimed that even one per cent of the money allegedly lost through corruption could have helped save thousands of schools across Maharashtra.

Targeting Mahajan directly, Sapkal said the minister should not try to “find an escape route” from the allegations and should take responsibility for what he described as injustice to Nashik. He warned that the Congress would adopt an aggressive position against alleged misuse of Kumbh funds and administrative arbitrariness.

The MPCC chief also criticised the government over recruitment and education-related issues. Referring to alleged irregularities in NEET and paper leaks in Talathi and Gram Sevak recruitment examinations, he said the government was attempting to treat the symptoms rather than address the “real disease.”

Sapkal also raised objections to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He alleged that voter names from urban and rural areas were being targeted for deletion and demanded an extension of the process to ensure that genuine voters were not excluded.

His remarks came during the Congress’s 10-day residential training camp for district and city unit chiefs from across Maharashtra, being held in Nashik. The camp was inaugurated by senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, while Sapkal addressed the participants. Rahul Gandhi is expected to attend the camp’s concluding session on September 2.

The latest attack further intensifies the political confrontation between the Congress and Mahajan over the preparations and expenditure for the 2027 Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela.