Nashik: Harihar Fort Shut Until Further Notice Due To Adverse Weather, Safety Risks |

Nashik: Harihar Fort has been closed to tourists due to adverse weather conditions and safety concerns. The Forest Department has announced this decision, which will remain in effect until further notice.

Shekhar Sampat Devkar, the Forest Range Officer of Trimbakeshwar, issued the order on August 19. The order mandates that Harihar Fort, located within the Trimbakeshwar Forest Range, be closed to tourists until further notice due to the aforementioned reasons.

Copies of this order have been sent to the Trimbakeshwar Forester, Forest Guards, the Joint Forest Management Committee (Harshwadi), the Kalamurte Gram Panchayat, and relevant senior officials.

There have been recent discussions regarding massive tourist crowds at Harihar Fort and the safety risks posed by congestion on its narrow steps. It is understood that the administration took this decision anticipating that crowd levels could become unmanageable during the monsoon season and on holidays.

Tourists are urged to comply with this order and await further instructions. The Forest Department will issue an official announcement regarding when the fort will reopen.