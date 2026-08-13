Nashik: ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign To Be Implemented Across District; Collector Calls For Maximum Public Participation |

Nashik: Against the backdrop of India’s Independence Day, District Collector Ayush Prasad has directed the effective implementation of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ tree plantation and Nasha Mukt Bharat campaigns across Nashik district.



Prasad was speaking at a review meeting held with the chief officers of all 17 municipal councils in the district.



While reviewing the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the Collector directed civic bodies to ensure maximum public participation, particularly in urban areas. He called for the involvement of NGOs, Ganesh mandals, schools, colleges and elected representatives.



Various activities such as rallies, marches, bicycle rallies, marathons, ‘Ek Shaam Shaheedon Ke Naam’, patriotic song programmes, tributes to martyrs, and felicitation of Veer Patnis and Veer Matas of martyred soldiers and police personnel, as well as freedom fighters, should be organised. Torchlight rallies should also be held at night, he said.

Under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, maximum participation of school and college students should be ensured. Students should be administered an oath to lead a drug-free life and stay away from narcotic substances. Activities such as rangoli, elocution and painting competitions should also be organised as part of the campaign.



Regarding the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, Prasad directed authorities to ensure that all planted saplings are properly recorded on the designated portal and that large-scale tree plantation is undertaken.

He further directed every municipal council to develop at least five open plots using the Miyawaki method. Maximum public participation should be ensured in these initiatives, while large trees should be sourced from nurseries operated by the Social Forestry and Forest Departments.



The Collector also called for the participation of government offices, commercial establishments, banks, companies and marriage halls in the campaign. He urged civic bodies to undertake as many environment-friendly initiatives as possible through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds and public participation.