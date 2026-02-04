Nashik: Gymkhana Annual Sports Festival Concludes With Grand Prize Distribution | Sourced

Nashik: The prize distribution ceremony of the Nashik Gymkhana Annual Sports Festival was concluded with great enthusiasm. The event was graced by the presence of Nashik’s Charity Commissioner (Nashik Division), Vivek Sonune, as the chief guest.



On this occasion, former Mayor Vinayak Pandey, newly elected corporator Shahu Khaire, Gurmeet Arjunsingh Bagga, Aditi Pandey, Rahul Shelar, Mayuri Pawar, and several other dignitaries were present. While addressing the athletes, chief guest Vivek Sonune said that instead of getting disheartened by defeat, success can be achieved through harder and more dedicated efforts than before. He congratulated all the prize winners of the competition and praised the work of Nashik Gymkhana.



Speeches were also delivered by Gurmeet Bagga, Shahu Khaire, and Vinayak Pandey. On this occasion, all newly elected corporators were felicitated with mementoes by Nashik Gymkhana President Narendra Chhajed and Secretary Radheshyam Mundada.



The introductory address was delivered by Radheshyam Mundada, while the welcome address on behalf of the institution was given by President Narendra Chhajed. The programme was compered by Umesh Aatavne and Shekhar Bhandari.



For their outstanding contributions in the field of sports, the institution’s athlete, Dr Mansi Bhandari, was felicitated for being appointed as a physiotherapist of the Indian Table Tennis Team. Cricketers Neel Chandratre, Shreyas Hekare and Akshat Bhandarkar were also felicitated for their selection in the Maharashtra team for the National School Cricket Championship.



The winning athletes were also felicitated with trophies by the chief guest.

On this occasion, Pramod Ranade, Nitin Modak, Nitin Chaudhary, Abhishek Chhajed, Zulqarnain Jagirdar, Rajesh Bharvirkar, Alka Kulkarni, Ruturaj Pandey, Ajay Kevalramani, Harihar Ghatge, and Sanjay Marathe, along with a large number of players, parents, and coaches, were present.