 Nashik: ‘GST Reduction On Household Items To Boost Swadeshi Products’, Says BJP MLA Vikram Pachpute
Due to foresight and indigenous awareness, the indigenous campaign has been successful in the country, and now India is leading the world, said MLA Vikram Pachpute, regional coordinator of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan workshop.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 01:47 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the slogan of Vocal for Local and indigenous. India has produced indigenous products in various fields. Small countries had previously surpassed India in the economy rankings. Today, India is in fourth position in the world rankings and in the coming days, India will come to the third position. The reason for this is the Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan. 

On behalf of the BJP, the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' workshop was concluded at the Vasant Smriti office on Monday (22). MLA Pachpute was speaking on the occasion. On this occasion, he appealed to the Narendra Modi government at the centre to awaken Swadeshi, vocal for local, increase Swadeshi production and take Swadeshi purchase and sale activities to the booth level in the vision of a self-reliant India. 

The centre has reduced GST on some household essentials. GST has been waived off 100 per cent on some items. Due to this, the prices of Swadeshi goods will be reduced in the market, and the consumers will also benefit from them, said Pachpute.

article-image

This campaign will start across the country from the 26th, and he said that everyone, from central leaders, ministers, MPs, MLAs, office bearers, to booth chiefs, should promote and disseminate this campaign. 

On this occasion, BJP Nashik Metropolitan District President Sunil Kedar, South Rural District President Sunil Bachhav, General Secretary Sunil Desai, Adv. Shyam Barode, Sonali Kulkarni, Sharad Kasar, Lata Raut, Ranjit Deshmukh, the organisers and co-organisers of the workshop were present in large numbers.

Nashik: 'GST Reduction On Household Items To Boost Swadeshi Products', Says BJP MLA Vikram...

