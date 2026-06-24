Nashik: Green Kumbh–Green Monsoon Drive To Begin From June 28; 1 Lakh Trees To Be Planted; Citizens Urged To Participate

Nashik's Simhastha Kumbh Mela Logo | File Photo (Representational Image)

Nashik: As part of the Unnat Nashik Abhiyan and in preparation for the upcoming Kumbh Mela at Nashik-Trimbakeshwar next year, a large-scale environmental initiative titled “Green Kumbh–Green Monsoon” will be implemented across Nashik city and surrounding areas from June 28 to October 25. The campaign aims to plant one lakh trees and promote environmental conservation through active public participation.

A review meeting to discuss planning and implementation was held at the Collector’s Office. Under the leadership of Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan, efforts are being made to ensure that the forthcoming Kumbh Mela is green, clean, and environmentally sustainable.

The initiative is part of the broader “Clean, Green and Beautiful Nashik” vision under the Unnat Nashik Abhiyan, a people-driven movement launched on May 1, Maharashtra Day. The campaign seeks to strengthen Nashik’s identity at the national and international levels while improving environmental quality, cleanliness, and urban aesthetics.

As part of the drive, more than 4,000 indigenous trees were planted within the Nashik Municipal Corporation limits on May 17. On World Environment Day (June 5), a mega cleanliness campaign was conducted along the Nandini River, drawing enthusiastic participation from citizens. The administration is also receiving support from Padma Shri Rahibai Popere for environmental initiatives.

The tree plantation campaign will involve public representatives, government and semi-government departments, educational institutions, NGOs, social organisations, environmental groups, and various establishments across the district.

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The plantation drive will officially commence on June 28 and will be carried out over 18 Sundays. Activities will include the preparation and dispersal of seed balls and tree plantation through the Kusumadi pattern, with priority given to planting in open and available