Nashik: Grand Sports Rally Organised On World Olympic Day | Sourced

Nashik: A grand sports rally was organised in Nashik on the occasion of World Olympic Day, celebrated globally on June 23. The initiative was jointly organised by Kalika Mandir Sansthan, Yashwant Vyayam Shala, Krida Sanskriti Foundation, and DSF, continuing a tradition that has been observed with great enthusiasm for the past 17 years.

As part of the celebrations, a sports rally was conducted from the historic Kalaram Temple to Kalika Mandir Sansthan. The rally commenced with the lighting of the Olympic torch by Olympian and Arjuna Award recipient Dattu Bhokanal and former OSD to the Sports Minister and former District Sports Officer Ravindra Naik in the presence of 167 athletes.

Addressing the participants, Dattu Bhokanal and Ravindra Naik highlighted the significance of Olympic Day and expressed hope that Nashik would produce more Olympians in the future.

Prominent personalities present on the occasion included chief sports organizers Ashok Dudhade, Anand Khare, Raju Shinde, Uday Khare, Avinash Dholi, President of the Modern Pentathlon Federation of India Sunil Poornapatre, Technical Committee Chairman Nihar Shah, Deepak Nikam, Chinmay Deshpande, Director of Ashwamedh Academy Manish Boraste, Kabaddi coach Sharad Patil, Bhushan Sonanis of Navjeevan School, Tanmay Karnik, Kunal Ahire, and several other dignitaries.

The rally followed a route through Kalaram Temple, Panchavati Karanja, Ahilyabai Holkar Bridge, Ravivar Karanja, Tilak Road, Yashwant Vyayam Shala, Meher Signal, CBS Modak Circle, and Gadkari Chowk and culminated at Kalika Mandir.

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At the concluding venue, participants were welcomed by Keshav Anna Patil, President of Kalika Mandir Sansthan, and Deepak Patil, President of Yashwant Vyayam Shala, who also guided and encouraged the athletes. Refreshments were distributed to all participants.

As part of the Olympic Day celebrations, a series of sports competitions will be held from June 23 to June 30, featuring events such as fencing, carrom, futsal, sepak takraw, jump rope, basketball, and volleyball.