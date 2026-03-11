Nashik: Grand ‘Mahanokari Mela’ To Be Held At KTHM College On March 12 | Sourced

Nashik: A grand ‘Mahanokari Mela’ has been organised on Thursday, 12 March, jointly by Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, KTHM College and CII Model Career Centre.

MVPS General Secretary Adv. Nitin Thakare said that more than 100 renowned companies in Maharashtra have registered for this job fair. More than 1,000 students from various streams, including 10th, 12th, ITI, degree, and postgraduate programs, will have job opportunities through this fair. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Karmaveer Adv. Baburao Thakare, this job fair has been organised.

Bajaj, Dhananjay, Dhoot Transmission, Apex International, SBI Card, Dalmia, HDFC Bank, Kirloskar, Mahindra, Samsonite, VIP, Zepto, Blink It, ICICI Prudential, VIP and many more companies are participating in this meet.

Students should scan the QR code provided and register. A large number of job opportunities will be available to the youth of the district, and as many Nashik residents as possible should take advantage of this opportunity, the KTHM college principal, Dr Kalpana Ahire, has appealed.