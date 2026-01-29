Nashik: Grand Job Fair To Be Held At SVKT College On January 31

Shrimati Vimalaben Khimji Tejukaya (SVKT) College, Deolali Camp | File Photo

Nashik: A grand job fair has been organised on Saturday (January 31) at Shrimati Vimalaben Khimji Tejukaya (SVKT) College, Deolali Camp, run by Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVPS), in collaboration with the CII Model Career Center. The job fair will be held at 10:00 AM in the college's Tejukaya Hall.

MVPS General Secretary Adv. Nitin Thakare, Director Ramesh Pingle, and Principal Dr Dilip Pawar have appealed to needy and interested graduates and young men and women from the area to take advantage of this golden opportunity.

Twenty-two leading companies are participating in this job fair, offering more than 70 job opportunities in various sectors. In addition, candidates will also receive free advanced technology skills development training. Candidates who have completed 10th, 12th, ITI, graduation, or diploma are encouraged to participate in this fair.

Read Also Pune RTO Orders Employed Autorickshaw Permit Holders To Surrender Licences

Selected candidates will receive immediate offer letters at the job fair itself. For more information, please contact Dr Balasaheb Pagar and Sagar Shirsath.

It is believed that this joint initiative by MVPS and CII will help local youth secure excellent employment opportunities.