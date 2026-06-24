Nashik: Grand Civic Felicitation For MP Rajabhau Waje On June 28

MP Rajabhau Waje | File Photo

Nashik: Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), who has been in the spotlight for his role during the political developments that followed the split in Shiv Sena, will be accorded a grand civic felicitation in Sinnar on Sunday, June 28.

The event, organised by citizens of Sinnar tehsil and Nashik district, has generated considerable interest across political, social, and cultural circles.

During the period of political upheaval in Maharashtra, discussions were rife about various political offers reportedly made to several leaders, including Waje.

Despite speculation regarding inducements such as ministerial positions, development funds, and substantial financial offers, Waje chose to remain loyal to his party and political stand, according to his supporters.

Against this backdrop, the civic felicitation is being viewed as a significant gesture recognising his steadfastness and commitment. The event is being organised with the support of various social organisations, traders’ associations, youth groups, and office-bearers from across political parties in Sinnar.

The felicitation ceremony will be held at the Jwalamata Office in Sinnar at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Organisers have appealed to citizens to attend the event in large numbers and participate in honouring the Member of Parliament.