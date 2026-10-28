Nashik: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Urges Youth To Lead Campaign For Addiction-Free India

Nashik: Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has urged young people to stay away from addictions, cultivate discipline and good habits and contribute actively to nation-building.

Speaking at a programme organised under the Sashakt Yuva, Sashakt Bharat campaign at Mahakavi Kalidas Kalamandir in Nashik, jointly organised by Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj and SJA Analytical Laboratory, he called upon young people to encourage their friends, classmates, families and communities to adopt an addiction-free lifestyle.

He emphasised that harnessing the potential of young people would be crucial to achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047. The Governor also administered a pledge to participants to remain free from addictions.

Highlighting the strength of India's young population, Varma said nearly 65% of the country's population is below 35 years of age, making young people an invaluable asset for national development.

Education, he stressed, should go beyond obtaining degrees and focus on character-building, self-discipline, sound judgement and social responsibility.

Referring to Swami Vivekananda's teachings, he underlined the importance of determination, concentration and dedication to achieving one's goals.

He also warned that substance abuse poses a serious challenge to young people, affecting their concentration, health and prospects. He urged students to maintain their commitment to an addiction-free life and inspire positive change in society.

Mahajan Urges Students to Resist Peer Pressure

Guardian Minister and State Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan appealed to students to respect their parents' dreams and sacrifices by avoiding bad company and resisting peer pressure to consume addictive substances.

He cautioned that addiction not only damages an individual's health and future but also causes suffering to the entire family.

Emphasising that India's youth are the nation's greatest strength, Mahajan said young people must remain healthy, disciplined and motivated by patriotism to help the country become a developed nation and a global power.

Dignitaries Attend Programme

The programme was attended by Governor's Secretary Prashant Narnaware, Justice Dilip Ghumare, Justice Madan Gosavi, advocate Mahesh Sawant and Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj General Secretary Nitin Thakare, among other dignitaries.

Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, international-level sportspersons Dilip Gavit and Sarvesh Kushare, advocate Jayant Jaibhave, former Member of the Legislative Council Nishigandha Mogal, Hiralal Pawar, Milind Joshi and Shivam Yadav were felicitated on the occasion.

Sawant delivered the introductory remarks, Swati Pawar conducted the proceedings, and former Member of the Legislative Assembly Jayant Jadhav proposed the vote of thanks.

Students from various schools and colleges also participated through video conferencing.

The Governor urged everyone to turn the campaign into a sustained public movement for a stronger, healthier and addiction-free India.