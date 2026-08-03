Nashik: Gorakshak Organisations Seek Strict Action Against Illegal Cattle Smuggling, Submit Memorandum To Collector | AI Representative

Nashik: Representatives from various Gorakshak organisations met the Nashik District Collector today to draw attention to the serious issue of rising illegal cattle transportation and smuggling in the state. The delegation included Uddhav Nekar, a member of the Maharashtra Goseva Commission, alongside a large number of cattle protectors from various talukas of the district.

The memorandum submitted to the District Collector highlights that illegal transportation of cattle is taking place on a large scale from numerous cattle markets across the state. There are consistent violations of the Motor Vehicles Act and the 'Transport of Animals Rules.' These practices result in inhumane treatment of animals and fuel illegal smuggling activities.

The representatives demanded strict enforcement within the district of the 'Livestock Markets Regulation Rules,' notified by the Central Government in 2017 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. They also requested that all cattle markets in the district be registered in accordance with these rules and urged the District Collector, who serves as the chairperson of the relevant District Cattle Market Monitoring Committee, to ensure effective oversight.

The District Collector listened patiently to the delegation's grievances and assured them that immediate action would be taken regarding the matter. He pledged to coordinate with the concerned departments and initiate the necessary legal proceedings.

Following the meeting, the cattle protectors expressed hope that the administration would soon take concrete steps to effectively curb illegal cattle transportation and smuggling in Nashik district.