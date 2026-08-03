Nashik: Take Responsibility for Environmental Protection, Says Girish Mahajan Ahead Of Simhastha Preparations | Sourced

Nashik: With large-scale infrastructure projects underway in Nashik ahead of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, maintaining ecological balance through tree plantation and conservation has become the need of the hour. Merely planting trees is not enough—everyone must take responsibility for ensuring their survival. Youth and students, in particular, should actively participate in the environmental protection movement and contribute towards a greener future, said Maharashtra's Minister for Water Resources, Disaster Management, and Kumbh Mela, Girish Mahajan.



He was speaking at a tree plantation drive organised at the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS). The event was attended by Mayor Himgauri Aadke-Aher, District Collector Ayush Prasad, MUHS Registrar Dr Rajendra Bangal, Management Council Member Dr Milind Aware, and other dignitaries.



Mahajan said that Nashik is expected to welcome nearly 100 to 120 million devotees from across India and abroad during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela next year. Extensive work on roads, bridges, and civic infrastructure is already underway in preparation for the mega event.



He noted that the world is increasingly facing the adverse effects of climate change, including rising temperatures, global warming, erratic rainfall patterns, heatwaves, and changing weather conditions. He emphasised that there is no alternative to tree plantation for maintaining ecological balance.



District Collector Ayush Prasad said the tree plantation campaign will continue for 18 weeks, with plantation drives being organised every Sunday in collaboration with various social organisations.



He added that the initiative, conceptualised by Minister Girish Mahajan, has received enthusiastic participation from universities, colleges, companies, NGOs, and citizens. The campaign has set a target of planting at least 5,000 trees every Sunday. He also appealed to every individual to take a pledge to plant and nurture at least 14 trees during their lifetime.