Nashik: Gold Worth ₹31.50 Lakh Stolen From 83-Year-Old Retired Officer During Pilgrimage | AI

Nashik: Gold jewellery weighing 385 grams and valued at ₹31.50 lakh was allegedly stolen from the hotel room of an 83-year-old retired female officer from Mumbai who had visited Nashik for a pilgrimage.

A theft case has been registered at Sarkarwada Police Station, and police are investigating the suspected role of a caretaker provided by the hotel manager to assist her with daily chores.

Shobha Pandharinath Sonawane (83), a resident of Kandivali East, Mumbai, and a retired officer from the Maharashtra Government’s Agriculture Department, arrived in Nashik on July 14, 2026, for a pilgrimage. While staying at Hotel City Pride on Sharanpur Road, she requested the hotel manager to provide a caretaker to assist her with daily tasks. The manager subsequently appointed a caretaker at a daily wage of ₹500.

Sonawane returned to Mumbai on July 20 after completing her pilgrimage. When she checked her bag around 10 am on July 21, she found that gold jewellery weighing 385 grams was missing.

Suspecting that the jewellery had been stolen by an unidentified person during her stay at the hotel, she approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Details of stolen jewellery

Gold bangles (100 grams) – ₹9 lakh

Gold patlya (broad bangles) (80 grams) – ₹7 lakh

Gold mangalsutra (90 grams) – ₹6 lakh

Gold kada (thick bracelet) (70 grams) – ₹4 lakh

Gold chain (40 grams) – ₹2.50 lakh

Gold valya (earrings/hoops) (15 grams) – ₹1.50 lakh

Gold rings (15 grams) – ₹1.50 lakh

The total stolen jewellery weighed 385 grams and was valued at ₹31.50 lakh.

Police have launched an investigation and are examining the role of the caretaker appointed by the hotel manager. No arrests have been made and the stolen jewellery has not yet been recovered.