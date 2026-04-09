Nashik: GOI Grants Patent To MVP Researchers For ‘Smart Pen’ With Instant Translation | Sourced

Nashik: Through the perseverance and innovative concepts of Indian researchers, the modern technology known as the ‘Smart Linguistic Learning Pen’ has come into existence. This device recently received an official design registration number (484801-001) from the Patent Office of the Government of India. The patent was formally registered on April 1, 2026, thereby officially validating the innovative nature of this device.

Consequently, this development signals the potential for significant transformations within the educational sector, particularly in the field of language translation. This research achievement has added a feather in the cap of both the Nashik district and the MVP institution.

The creation of this revolutionary device is the result of the collaborative efforts of renowned researchers from Nashik and Bhopal. The team comprising Dr Kiran Rakibe (Principal of MVP’s Govardhane College in Igatpuri), Prof. Arjun Sahu, Dr Dinkar Nerpagar, Dr Hemant Dhade, and Dr Anjana Tiwari (Bhopal) has utilised its technical expertise to simplify the learning process for students.

This pen is based on state-of-the-art scanning technology. When this pen is glided over text in any book, the lines are instantly scanned. This pen is set to serve as a permanent solution to the difficulties faced by students, particularly those in rural areas, when reading books in English or other foreign languages.



The most significant feature of this pen is that it functions as a highly effective 'translator' for three major languages: Marathi, Hindi, and English. Students in rural areas will be able to instantly grasp complex concepts from English-medium materials in their own mother tongue. When reading text in Hindi, a translation into Marathi or English will be available within a mere second. Language barriers will no longer stand as an obstacle to education.

There is no longer any need to handle bulky dictionaries to look up the meanings of difficult words. In the future, options ranging from key regional languages to various global languages could become available within this device. This tool promises to be extremely effective for senior scholars studying technical literature, as well as for overcoming language barriers in the current digital age.