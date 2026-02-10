Nashik: Goda Mahotsav 2026 Sees Huge Response, Over ₹86 Lakh Turnover In Five Days | Sourced

Nashik: Goda Mahotsav 2026, which provides a platform for women's achievements and boosts the rural economy, was successfully held. Nashik residents responded enthusiastically to this festival, organised jointly by the District Rural Development Agency and the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Promotion Mission. The festival, held at Dongre Vastigruh Ground on Gangapur Road for five days from February 5 to 9, provided a direct market to women's self-help groups in rural areas.

Women's self-help groups from the Nashik district and Nashik division participated in this festival. A total of 185 stalls were planned. Out of these, 140 stalls were for selling goods, and 45 stalls were for traditional rural food items. Handicrafts, homemade food items, spices, vermicelli, papad, organic products, decorative items and various items of daily use were in special demand from the citizens.

Citizens got a chance to taste the true taste of rural culture at the Goda Festival. There was a huge crowd at the traditional food stalls. Citizens visited the festival with their families and encouraged women entrepreneurs.

A total of Rs. 86,32,413 was sold in these five days. This amount was very beneficial for women's self-help groups financially. Direct sales increased the income of women and increased their confidence.

The products prepared by women in rural areas with hard work, skill and perseverance reached the consumers in the city. Goda Festival 2026 was not limited to just exhibition and sales but became a strong platform for women's self-reliance and economic empowerment.

Pratibha Sangamnere, Project Director of the District Rural Development Agency, said, “The Umed Abhiyan will continue to provide a suitable market to women self-help groups. Activities like the Goda Festival are important for the economic empowerment of women.”

This festival has given new confidence to women in rural areas, and the economic link between the city and the village has been strengthened.