Nashik: Girls Walk Up To 7 Km To Reach School, ST Launches Extended Bus Service After Protest |

Nashik: Female students from remote tribal areas of Igatpuri taluka are being forced to walk six to seven kilometres to reach their schools and colleges due to the lack of adequate bus services. The issue prompted the Elgar Kashtakari Sanghatana to stage a road blockade at Vaitarna Nagar on Monday, September 28, following which the State Transport (ST) Corporation launched an extended bus service for the students.

Students from Dharangaon, Nimgavwadi, Waghachiwadi, Khauchiwadi, Dharsiwadi, Adachiwadi, Dadachiwadi, Nakadwadi and Koralwadi have to travel long distances to reach educational institutions. With limited transport facilities, many girls are reportedly walking the distance every day.

Protesters said the daily walk results in loss of time and physical strain and also raises concerns about the safety of the students. They said the lack of transport could adversely affect the education of girls from these remote areas.

Demand for regular bus service

The Elgar Kashtakari Sanghatana had demanded the immediate start of regular bus services for students under the Human Development Scheme (Manav Vikas Yojana). The organisation had warned of a road blockade after the demand was not addressed.

On Monday morning, office-bearers of the organisation, students and local residents gathered at Vaitarna Nagar and staged the protest. The protesters raised slogans including “Girls’ education is our right” and “Bus service is our entitlement”.

ST launches extended service

After officials and representatives of the ST Corporation were informed about the protest, they reached the spot and discussed the issue with the protesters. Following the protest, an extended bus service for students was launched.

Officials also assured the protesters that a proposal would be submitted to the higher authorities to make bus services available at other times.

Following the assurance, the Elgar Kashtakari Sanghatana withdrew its road blockade. However, the organisation demanded that the extended service should not be a temporary arrangement and that a regular and adequate bus service should be introduced based on the actual needs of the students.

Various government schemes are aimed at helping students from tribal and remote areas access education. However, the situation in the Vaitarna region has highlighted the difficulties students continue to face in reaching educational institutions.

Students, parents and local residents have expressed hope that the extended ST service will continue and that a regular bus service will be introduced after the proposal receives approval from the higher authorities.