Nashik: Girish Mahajan Promises City Transformation In Six Months, Orders Immediate Road Repairs And Faster Kumbh Works | Sourced

Nashik: State Minister Girish Mahajan asserted that regardless of whether he holds the position of Guardian Minister, he will always remain available to address Nashik's issues. He directed officials to expedite work on the city's roads, Kumbh Mela infrastructure, and ongoing development projects, expressing confidence that Nashik's transformation would be visible within the next six months.

Referring to the recent heavy rains in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, Mahajan said he had personally monitored the situation on the ground and ensured that the absence of a Guardian Minister was never felt. "I have not fallen short anywhere and will not allow Nashik to suffer due to the lack of a Guardian Minister," he said.

Taking serious note of the city's potholes and deteriorating roads, Mahajan instructed officials to begin repairs immediately. "Do not worry about funds or administrative approvals. Necessary permissions will be granted without delay. Repair colony roads and fill potholes on a priority basis," he directed.

Emphasising preparedness during the monsoon, Mahajan said police and administrative officials must remain alert and be physically present at work sites. "It is unacceptable for work to be underway while officials are absent. Negligence will not be tolerated," he warned.

With only one year left before the Kumbh Mela, Mahajan instructed authorities to accelerate development works and convene an urgent meeting of all contractors. Questioning the quality of projects awarded at significantly reduced bid rates, he said, "How can quality work be expected when contracts are awarded at 30–35 per cent below the estimated cost? If necessary, we will discuss cancelling such tenders with the Chief Minister."

Describing himself as fully responsible for the Kumbh Mela preparations, Mahajan claimed that development on such a scale had never been undertaken before. He said citizens had already been informed that temporary inconvenience was inevitable and stressed that durable white-topping roads would be preferred over conventional asphalt roads.

"Development works worth nearly ₹40,000 crore are transforming Nashik. Every major road is being equipped with seven types of underground utility services. A modern and future-ready Nashik is taking shape, and within the next six months, citizens will proudly say there is no city like ours," he said.

Mahajan also made it clear that there would be no compromise on construction quality. "Do not use substandard materials. Ensure quality work and begin execution from tomorrow itself," he instructed the concerned agencies.