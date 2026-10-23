Nashik: Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan Invites Governor To Simhastha Kumbh Mela Flag Hoisting Ceremony |

Mumbai/Nashik: Maharashtra Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan met Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Thursday and invited him to attend the flag-hoisting ceremony of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela, scheduled for Oct 31 in the presence of the President of India.

Mahajan, who also holds the Water Resources and Disaster Management portfolios and serves as Nashik District Guardian Minister, briefed the Governor on the preparations and arrangements being made for the event.

During the meeting, Mahajan highlighted the importance of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar as prominent centres of religious faith and cultural heritage. He said the Simhastha Kumbh Mela showcases Maharashtra's spiritual legacy and brings together saints, seers, sadhus and devotees from across the country.

Mahajan informed the Governor that the state government was committed to organising the Kumbh Mela on a grand scale while ensuring safety and smooth coordination. The government is focusing on essential infrastructure, facilities for pilgrims and administrative arrangements for the event.

He also briefed the Governor on the experience gained from the 2015 Simhastha Kumbh Mela and the safety measures and planning that contributed to its successful organisation.

Governor's Secretary Dr Prashant Narnaware and Lok Bhavan Office Manager Nishikant Deshpande were present during the meeting.