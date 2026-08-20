Nashik: Girish Mahajan Directs Officials To Strengthen Safety, Facilities For Trimbakeshwar Devotees |

Nashik: A large number of devotees are expected to visit Trimbakeshwar during the holy Shravan month. Giving top priority to devotees’ safety, all basic amenities and necessary facilities should be provided to them, directed Water Resources, Disaster Management and Kumbh Mela Minister and Nashik District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan.



He was speaking at a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority held at the central hall of the District Collectorate this afternoon. MP Rajabhau Waje, MLAs Gokul Gite, Devyani Pharande and Saroj Ahire, Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council President Triveni Tungar, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, Superintendent of Police Dr D. S. Swami, Additional Superintendent of Police Vimala, Resident Deputy Collector Rohitkumar Rajput, among others, were present.



Health Teams, Toilets and Signboards on Brahmagiri Route

Minister Mahajan directed the administration to deploy health teams along the Brahmagiri circumambulation route, which is used by devotees on Shravan Mondays. Adequate sanitation facilities and toilets should be provided, while directional signboards should be installed at important locations. An ambulance and health team should be stationed at Gangadwar to ensure immediate medical assistance in case of emergencies.



He also directed officials to provide electricity, drinking water, toilets and health teams at parking areas. Considering the increasing number of devotees, daily cleanliness in Trimbakeshwar city should be given priority, he said.



Micro-Level Administrative Planning

District Collector Ayush Prasad said that the district administration has undertaken detailed and micro-level planning in view of the Shravan month. All departments are working in coordination and remain in constant contact with each other. As a result, crowd management during the first Shravan Monday was successfully handled. He further said that the old hospital in Trimbakeshwar city would remain operational until the end of the Shravan month.



Tent Facility for 5,000 Devotees

Tehsildar Ganesh Jadhav said that various facilities have been arranged by the taluka administration for devotees. A large temporary tent with a capacity to accommodate around 5,000 devotees will also be erected.



MLA Saroj Ahire and Municipal Council President Triveni Tungar also offered various suggestions during the meeting.