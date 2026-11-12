Nashik: Girish Mahajan Congratulates Tribal Commissioner Lina Bansod On Shabari Naturals' Global Achievement |

Nashik: The Tribal Development Department's brand Shabari Naturals has earned global recognition following appreciation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his radio programme Mann Ki Baat and an international Global Design Award. Nashik Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan on Thursday congratulated Tribal Development Commissioner Lina Bansod on the achievement.

A press conference was organised to announce the celebration of the birth anniversary of Krantisurya Bhagwan Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. On the occasion, Mahajan reviewed the functioning of the corporation and appreciated its global achievements.

Tribal Development Commissioner and Managing Director of Shabari Tribal Development Corporation Lina Bansod, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Kalwan Project Officer Kashmira Sankhye, Nashik Project Officer Arpita Thube, Nashik Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Chairman Machhindra Sanap, Assistant Commissioner Nilesh B Ahire, Assistant Project Officer Rajendra Mahale, Nitant Kamble and others were present at the event.

Mahajan expressed satisfaction over Shabari's contribution to providing a market platform for premium natural products and handicrafts made by tribal communities.

During the meeting, Bansod briefed Mahajan about the overall functioning of the department and the development of the Shabari Naturals brand. She also shared stories of the struggles and successes of tribal communities behind the brand's creation and explained the innovative use of traditional tribal art forms in product packaging.

Model of tribal development

The recognition by the Prime Minister and the international design award has elevated Shabari Naturals beyond the status of a commercial brand, establishing it as a model of tribal empowerment and development that is gaining prominence across the country.