Nashik: Girish Mahajan Appointed Guardian Minister, Two-Year Deadlock Ends | Sourced

Nashik: The nearly two-year-long deadlock over the appointment of Nashik’s Guardian Minister has finally been resolved. As expected, Water Resources and Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan has been retained as the Guardian Minister of Nashik. Former Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal of the NCP and Dadaji Bhuse of the Shiv Sena were also keen on the post. However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ decision to favour Mahajan is being viewed as a clear indication of the BJP’s upper hand within the Mahayuti alliance.



Following the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Devendra Fadnavis-led government came to power. However, a strong tussle continued over the Guardian Minister posts of Nashik and Raigad districts. Leaders of all three Mahayuti partners were keen to retain influence over the respective districts, particularly with regard to development funds and administrative control.



In Nashik, the NCP initially staked a strong claim to the Guardian Minister’s post as it had seven of the district’s 15 MLAs, the highest among the three alliance partners. The BJP, with five MLAs, was also actively lobbying for the position.



The issue remained unresolved for nearly two years. Both former Guardian Ministers, Chhagan Bhujbal and Dadaji Bhuse, had reportedly sought the leadership’s support for the post. However, the Chief Minister has ultimately opted to continue with Girish Mahajan, who has been closely associated with preparations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela.



Decision Welcome: Sunil Kedar

BJP Nashik Metropolitan District President Sunil Kedar welcomed Mahajan’s appointment as Nashik’s Guardian Minister. He said Mahajan’s appointment was a welcome decision, noting that Mahajan had served as Guardian Minister during the previous Kumbh Mela and had worked full-time as a volunteer during the event.



“The upcoming Kumbh Mela will also be successfully and grandly organised with the cooperation of Nashik’s citizens. Everyone will be taken into confidence and involved in the preparations,” Kedar said. He further said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and both Deputy Chief Ministers had sanctioned more than ₹35,000 crore for the Kumbh Mela, Ramkal Path and other development works, adding that additional funds would also be provided if required.