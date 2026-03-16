Nashik: Gathi Prices Double Ahead Of Gudi Padwa As Gas Shortage Hits Traditional Industry | Anand Chaini

Nashik: The price of traditional 'gathi' decorative sugar garlands used during Gudi Padwa has doubled this year in Nashik due to a sharp drop in production caused by the ongoing cooking gas shortage. A 1.25-foot gathi garland that cost around ₹50 last year is now selling for nearly ₹100 in the local market.

Artisans say the traditional industry is facing a serious crisis as rising costs, a shortage of LPG cylinders, and the declining number of skilled workers have significantly affected production.

At present, only four workshops remain operational in Nashik, located in areas such as Ravivar Karanja, Godaghat, Shahu Maharaj Chowk, Saikheda and Bhagur. A few years ago, the city had more than 40 such workshops producing these festive items. Each unit typically employs around 10 to 15 artisans.

Since February, daily production had been around 800 kilograms, but it has now dropped to nearly one tonne. In comparison, production during the Holi and Gudi Padwa seasons last year had reached nearly four tonnes.

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Production Process and Costs

Gathi are prepared using sugar, water, milk powder or liquid milk, and lemon powder or lemon juice. The mixture is boiled in a large kadai to create a thick sugar syrup, which is then poured into wooden moulds fitted with cotton strings to form garlands. Decorative shapes and colourful patterns are added using edible colours sourced from Indore.

From one quintal of sugar, about 90 kilograms of gathi can be produced. The production cost ranges between ₹6,000 and ₹7,000 per quintal. Currently, the items are sold at around ₹120 per kilogram in wholesale markets and about ₹300 per kilogram at retail outlets. Individual garlands start from ₹30.

Artisans Raise Concerns

Artisan Raju Pardeshi said production has sharply declined due to the shortage of cooking gas. “For the past few days, we have struggled to get gas cylinders. Earlier, we produced nearly four tonnes during the season, but now output has dropped to around one tonne. Labour costs have also increased significantly,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Pardeshi added that he has continued running his workshop for the past 17 years due to support from loyal customers.

Industry Under Threat

Artisans say the industry has been gradually declining due to rising inflation, higher sugar prices and the growing shortage of skilled workers. Various festive items such as small sugar rings, garlands of different lengths and decorative sugar figurines depicting deities, temples and animals are traditionally prepared for festivals and weddings.

However, producers warn that unless artisans receive support and cooking gas supplies stabilise, this centuries-old festive craft may struggle to survive in the coming years.