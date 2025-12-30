Nashik: Gang Uses Fake PAN, Aadhaar To Sell Plot; Lawyer Among 7 Accused In Fraud Case | Representative Image

Nashik: A gang that fraudulently sold a plot of land by creating a fake identity of the owner using counterfeit PAN and Aadhaar cards has been exposed. The involvement of a lawyer in this case has caused a stir. A case of fraud has been registered against seven people at the Indiranagar Police Station.

The complainant, Santosh Sanjeev Hegde (resident of Mahatma Nagar, Satpur), is an industrialist. The accused, Ritesh Ramesh Sansare (resident of Vadgaon Pangu, Nashik district), an unknown man and woman, Bhimrao Kondiba Waghmare, Mukesh Jadhav, Ravindra Haridas Adhangale, Sharad Bhaskar Muthekar, and Adv. Kapil Arvind Pathak (all residents of Nashik) conspired together and sold a plot of land registered in the name of the complainant Hegde and his wife.

Without permission, they used fake PAN and Aadhaar cards, created fake identities, obtained their signatures and fingerprints, and defrauded the complainant by selling the plot among themselves.

The incident took place on September 19, 2025, in the Chetana Nagar area. After Hegde learnt about this, he filed a complaint at the Indiranagar Police Station. Police Sub-Inspector Kunde is conducting further investigation.

With such fraudulent incidents on the rise, citizens are urged to carefully verify documents in property transactions. Expectations are high for strict action against the gang using fake identity documents.