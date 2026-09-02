Nashik: Ganesh Mandals To Get Online Permissions, No More Rounds of Government Offices | AI Representative

Nashik: In a major step towards simplifying the permission process for public Ganesh mandals, the Nashik administration is set to introduce an online permission system ahead of the upcoming Ganesh festival. The initiative aims to reduce the need for mandal office-bearers to visit multiple government offices to obtain separate approvals.

Public Ganesh mandals require permissions for various activities, including setting up pandals, organising processions, using sound systems, obtaining electricity connections and complying with law-and-order requirements. Earlier, mandal representatives had to submit separate applications to departments such as the police, municipal corporation, fire brigade and electricity distribution authorities. The new online system is expected to save considerable time and effort.

Under the proposed arrangement, Ganesh mandals will be able to submit the required information and documents through an online platform. The applications will then be scrutinised by the concerned departments, and permissions will be granted online after applicants fulfil the prescribed rules and conditions.

The new facility is also expected to bring greater transparency and efficiency to the permission process. The administration is reportedly considering a system through which applicants can track the status of their applications online. If there are any shortcomings or missing documents, the concerned mandal may also be informed digitally.

The administration has appealed to Ganesh mandals to strictly follow all rules and regulations. Special attention will be given to ensuring that pandals do not obstruct traffic, emergency routes remain clear and fire safety norms are followed. Mandals will also be required to comply with regulations related to noise pollution.

With large crowds expected across the city during the Ganesh festival, the administration has given priority to law and order, traffic management and public safety. Officials believe that the online permission system will strengthen coordination between Ganesh mandals and various government departments.

The initiative is expected to save time for mandal office-bearers while making the entire permission process more transparent, streamlined and convenient through a single digital platform.