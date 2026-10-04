Nashik: Ganesh Gite-Led Non-Official Administrative Board Appointed For APMC | Sourced

Nashik: The state Marketing Department has appointed a non-official administrative board to oversee the affairs of the Nashik Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC). The decision is expected to bring a new phase in the administration of one of the major agricultural markets in the region.



Former Nashik Municipal Corporation Standing Committee chairman Ganesh Gite has been appointed chairman of the new administrative board. Former MLA Balasaheb Sanap, Sachin Bhaskar Dikhle and Bapu Pingle have been appointed as members. The newly appointed chairman and members assumed charge on October 3. District Deputy Registrar and Chief Administrator of the market committee, Kundan Bhole, handed over the appointment letters to the new office-bearers.



The appointment comes against the backdrop of internal differences and political disputes within the market committee. The earlier elected board had been removed, and the committee was being run under administrative control. The proposal to reorganise the Nashik APMC by creating separate market committees for Nashik, Trimbakeshwar and Peth is also an important issue before the administration.



After taking charge, the new chairman said that resolving the pending issues of farmers, traders and employees, improving basic infrastructure and increasing the market committee's revenue would be among the priorities. Facilities related to sanitation, traffic management, auctions, handling of agricultural produce and overall market-yard infrastructure are also expected to receive attention.



The administrative board is expected to function for six months or until the APMC election process is completed, whichever is earlier. The board will therefore have to deal with the immediate administrative issues as well as the preparations related to the future elected body.



Nashik APMC plays an important role in the marketing of agricultural produce from Nashik and surrounding areas. Farmers, traders, commission agents and other stakeholders are now looking toward the new administrative board for improvements in market facilities, transparent functioning and faster resolution of long-pending issues.